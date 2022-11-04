Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) went down by -14.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.64. The company’s stock price has collected -19.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE :BHR) Right Now?

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1286.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BHR is at 2.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.75, which is $7.49 above the current price. BHR currently public float of 55.65M and currently shorts hold a 4.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BHR was 428.41K shares.

BHR’s Market Performance

BHR stocks went down by -19.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.54% and a quarterly performance of -27.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.77% for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.03% for BHR stocks with a simple moving average of -28.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHR stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for BHR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BHR in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $9 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2022.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHR reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for BHR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 05th, 2020.

BHR Trading at -20.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares sank -14.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHR fell by -19.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw -24.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHR starting from Bennett Monty J, who purchase 44,444 shares at the price of $22.50 back on May 17. After this action, Bennett Monty J now owns 44,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $999,990 using the latest closing price.

NUNNELEY MARK, the Chief Accounting Officer of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., purchase 9,000 shares at $22.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that NUNNELEY MARK is holding 18,000 shares at $202,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

+7.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at -6.24. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.40 for asset returns.