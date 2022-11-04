10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (VCXA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.88. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ :VCXA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VCXA currently public float of 20.66M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCXA was 60.35K shares.

VCXA’s Market Performance

VCXA stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.40% and a quarterly performance of 1.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.14% for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.21% for VCXA stocks with a simple moving average of 1.51% for the last 200 days.

VCXA Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.30%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCXA rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.03. In addition, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II saw 2.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VCXA

Equity return is now at value 86.90, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.