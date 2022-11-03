We Analyzed the Future Direction of mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD), Here is What We Found

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) went up by 11.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.95. The company’s stock price has collected 16.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ :MCLD) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for MCLD is at 1.09.
MCLD currently public float of 14.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCLD was 210.99K shares.
MCLD’s Market Performance
MCLD stocks went up by 16.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.67% and a quarterly performance of -60.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.59% for mCloud Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.44% for MCLD stocks with a simple moving average of -63.07% for the last 200 days.
MCLD Trading at -35.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought MCLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.53% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 23.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.71%, as shares sank -21.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.37% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, MCLD rose by +16.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2413. In addition, mCloud Technologies Corp. saw -77.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for MCLD
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -151.39 for the present operating margin
- -64.74 for the gross margin
The net margin for mCloud Technologies Corp. stands at -173.18. Equity return is now at value 906.10, with -61.50 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.