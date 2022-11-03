We Analyzed the Future Direction of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ), Here is What We Found

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.97. The company’s stock price has collected 0.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE :ASZ) Right Now?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE:ASZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.96 x from its present earnings ratio.

ASZ currently public float of 137.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASZ was 1.93M shares.

ASZ’s Market Performance

ASZ stocks went up by 0.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.50% and a quarterly performance of 1.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.16% for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.29% for ASZ stocks with a simple moving average of 1.82% for the last 200 days.

ASZ Trading at 1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.18%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASZ rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II saw 2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASZ

Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.