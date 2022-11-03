We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC), Here is What We Found

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) went down by -23.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.31. The company’s stock price has collected -18.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/02/21 that Dogecoin, AMC, Zoom, StoneCo: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ :AMSC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMSC is at 1.40.

The average price from analysts is $14.75, which is $12.12 above the current price. AMSC currently public float of 27.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMSC was 223.06K shares.

AMSC’s Market Performance

AMSC stocks went down by -18.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.31% and a quarterly performance of -33.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.35% for American Superconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.87% for AMSC stocks with a simple moving average of -40.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMSC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMSC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMSC reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for AMSC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to AMSC, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 24th of the previous year.

AMSC Trading at -22.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.31%, as shares sank -23.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSC fell by -18.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.16. In addition, American Superconductor Corporation saw -66.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMSC starting from McGahn Daniel P, who sale 32,587 shares at the price of $5.98 back on Jun 10. After this action, McGahn Daniel P now owns 668,223 shares of American Superconductor Corporation, valued at $194,750 using the latest closing price.

Kosiba John W JR, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of American Superconductor Corporation, sale 8,473 shares at $5.97 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Kosiba John W JR is holding 188,759 shares at $50,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSC

Equity return is now at value -20.40, with -12.70 for asset returns.