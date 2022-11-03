Wall Street Pummels Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) After Recent Earnings Report

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) went down by -32.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.35. The company’s stock price has collected -30.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE :REZI) Right Now?

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REZI is at 2.12.

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is $14.67 above the current price. REZI currently public float of 143.83M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REZI was 458.94K shares.

REZI’s Market Performance

REZI stocks went down by -30.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.94% and a quarterly performance of -30.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.77% for Resideo Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.57% for REZI stocks with a simple moving average of -30.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REZI stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for REZI by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for REZI in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $27 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REZI reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for REZI stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 17th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to REZI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

REZI Trading at -24.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares sank -25.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REZI fell by -30.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.58. In addition, Resideo Technologies Inc. saw -39.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REZI starting from Aarnes Robert B, who sale 65,500 shares at the price of $23.03 back on May 25. After this action, Aarnes Robert B now owns 155,081 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc., valued at $1,508,465 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+26.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resideo Technologies Inc. stands at +4.14. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.