Wall Street Pummels PTC Inc. (PTC) After Recent Earnings Report

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) went down by -1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.00. The company's stock price has collected 0.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ :PTC) Right Now?

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTC is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for PTC Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $141.14, which is $26.42 above the current price. PTC currently public float of 105.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTC was 722.92K shares.

PTC’s Market Performance

PTC stocks went up by 0.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.48% and a quarterly performance of -4.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for PTC Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.98% for PTC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTC

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTC reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for PTC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

PTC Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTC rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.47. In addition, PTC Inc. saw -4.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTC starting from Moret Blake D., who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $120.42 back on Sep 12. After this action, Moret Blake D. now owns 8,879,717 shares of PTC Inc., valued at $963,322 using the latest closing price.

Moret Blake D., the Director of PTC Inc., sale 303,333 shares at $120.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Moret Blake D. is holding 8,887,717 shares at $36,452,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.02 for the present operating margin

+77.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Inc. stands at +26.39. The total capital return value is set at 12.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.11. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on PTC Inc. (PTC), the company’s capital structure generated 80.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.71. Total debt to assets is 36.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.