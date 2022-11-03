Wall Street Pummels Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) After Recent Earnings Report

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) went up by 1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.53. The company’s stock price has collected 5.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/21 that Darden Restaurants, KB Home, H.B. Fuller: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ :HOFV) Right Now?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOFV is at 0.83.

HOFV currently public float of 78.72M and currently shorts hold a 8.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOFV was 682.57K shares.

HOFV’s Market Performance

HOFV stocks went up by 5.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.33% and a quarterly performance of -44.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.31% for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.47% for HOFV stocks with a simple moving average of -29.07% for the last 200 days.

HOFV Trading at -9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOFV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares sank -4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOFV rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5636. In addition, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company saw -61.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOFV starting from Crawford Michael Anthony, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Sep 09. After this action, Crawford Michael Anthony now owns 1,946,078 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, valued at $36,000 using the latest closing price.

Levy Michael S, the President of Operations of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Levy Michael S is holding 252,053 shares at $10,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOFV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-321.61 for the present operating margin

-13.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stands at -858.03. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.