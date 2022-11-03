Wall Street Praises Five9 Inc. (FIVN) After Recent Earnings Report

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) went down by -8.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $168.56. The company’s stock price has collected -8.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/24/22 that Five9 Stock Slides as Forecast Misses Expectations

Is It Worth Investing in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ :FIVN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIVN is at 0.64.

FIVN currently public float of 69.15M and currently shorts hold a 6.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIVN was 1.16M shares.

FIVN’s Market Performance

FIVN stocks went down by -8.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.84% and a quarterly performance of -52.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.28% for Five9 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.08% for FIVN stocks with a simple moving average of -44.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVN

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIVN reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for FIVN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Hold” to FIVN, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on September 22nd of the current year.

FIVN Trading at -28.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -31.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN fell by -8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.57. In addition, Five9 Inc. saw -60.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from Alexy Kimberly, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $78.67 back on Oct 04. After this action, Alexy Kimberly now owns 11,117 shares of Five9 Inc., valued at $196,675 using the latest closing price.

Mansharamani Leena, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Five9 Inc., sale 820 shares at $90.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Mansharamani Leena is holding 14,752 shares at $74,411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Equity return is now at value -38.90, with -7.00 for asset returns.