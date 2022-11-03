Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) went up by 42.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price has collected 15.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ :VRAX) Right Now?

VRAX currently public float of 4.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRAX was 1.92M shares.

VRAX’s Market Performance

VRAX stocks went up by 15.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.35% and a quarterly performance of -84.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.14% for Virax Biolabs Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.55% for VRAX stocks with a simple moving average of -53.33% for the last 200 days.

VRAX Trading at -10.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.53%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAX rose by +51.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6885. In addition, Virax Biolabs Group Limited saw -90.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.