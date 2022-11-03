The Chart for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) went down by -3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.10. The company’s stock price has collected -0.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/21 that Ford, Snowflake, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :VTNR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTNR is at 2.09.

VTNR currently public float of 61.20M and currently shorts hold a 34.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTNR was 3.87M shares.

VTNR’s Market Performance

VTNR stocks went down by -0.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.46% and a quarterly performance of -34.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.45% for Vertex Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.45% for VTNR stocks with a simple moving average of -8.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTNR

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTNR reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for VTNR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 08th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to VTNR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

VTNR Trading at 10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc. saw 83.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Cowart Benjamin P, who sale 71,132 shares at the price of $8.07 back on Oct 19. After this action, Cowart Benjamin P now owns 262,854 shares of Vertex Energy Inc., valued at $574,035 using the latest closing price.

Cowart Benjamin P, the CEO and President of Vertex Energy Inc., sale 71,133 shares at $8.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Cowart Benjamin P is holding 333,986 shares at $574,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Equity return is now at value -111.80, with -21.20 for asset returns.