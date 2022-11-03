The Chart for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) went down by -1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.51. The company’s stock price has collected 5.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/22 that Treasury Moves to Ease Limits on Foreign Tax Credits After Companies Object

Is It Worth Investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :BLMN) Right Now?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLMN is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.46, which is $4.11 above the current price. BLMN currently public float of 85.36M and currently shorts hold a 12.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLMN was 1.51M shares.

BLMN’s Market Performance

BLMN stocks went up by 5.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.42% and a quarterly performance of 11.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.16% for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.78% for BLMN stocks with a simple moving average of 12.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $23 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLMN reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for BLMN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to BLMN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

BLMN Trading at 13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +16.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.31. In addition, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. saw 10.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from Lefferts Kelly, who sale 8,087 shares at the price of $20.82 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lefferts Kelly now owns 36,626 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., valued at $168,371 using the latest closing price.

SMITH ELIZABETH A, the Director of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., sale 8,869 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that SMITH ELIZABETH A is holding 438,326 shares at $212,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.96 for the present operating margin

+13.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stands at +5.23. Equity return is now at value 95.70, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.