TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) went down by -35.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.96. The company’s stock price has collected -40.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :TFFP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.67, which is $19.26 above the current price. TFFP currently public float of 21.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TFFP was 107.22K shares.

TFFP’s Market Performance

TFFP stocks went down by -40.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -56.50% and a quarterly performance of -70.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.20% for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -43.58% for TFFP stocks with a simple moving average of -67.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFFP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TFFP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFFP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $22 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFFP reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for TFFP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TFFP, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

TFFP Trading at -58.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.42%, as shares sank -56.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFFP fell by -40.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -80.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFFP starting from THURMAN RANDY H, who sale 40,255 shares at the price of $4.29 back on Sep 29. After this action, THURMAN RANDY H now owns 0 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $172,694 using the latest closing price.

Weisman Harlan F, the Director of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 4,615 shares at $5.50 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Weisman Harlan F is holding 14,615 shares at $25,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFFP

Equity return is now at value -101.00, with -94.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.81.