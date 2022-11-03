Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) went down by -10.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.41. The company’s stock price has collected -6.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX :TGB) Right Now?

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGB is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Taseko Mines Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.72. TGB currently public float of 276.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGB was 1.66M shares.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB stocks went down by -6.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.57% and a quarterly performance of 4.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.23% for Taseko Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.21% for TGB stocks with a simple moving average of -29.92% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at -6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -13.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB fell by -6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1090. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw -47.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.85 for the present operating margin

+37.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Limited stands at +8.52. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.