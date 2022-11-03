Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) went up by 12.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.31. The company’s stock price has collected 17.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/01/21 that Discount Airlines Tap Stock Market as Investors Bet on Travel Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SNCY) Right Now?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 89.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.50, which is $6.38 above the current price. SNCY currently public float of 57.74M and currently shorts hold a 5.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNCY was 555.51K shares.

SNCY’s Market Performance

SNCY stocks went up by 17.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.06% and a quarterly performance of -11.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.50% for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.03% for SNCY stocks with a simple moving average of -14.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCY stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SNCY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SNCY in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $25 based on the research report published on September 06th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNCY, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

SNCY Trading at 11.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares surge +20.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCY rose by +17.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.15. In addition, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. saw -32.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCY starting from Trousdale William, who sale 485 shares at the price of $15.02 back on Oct 13. After this action, Trousdale William now owns 7,723 shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $7,285 using the latest closing price.

Davis Brian Edward, the Chief Marketing Officer & SVP of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., sale 1,571 shares at $14.51 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Davis Brian Edward is holding 5,477 shares at $22,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.67 for the present operating margin

+10.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at +12.43. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.