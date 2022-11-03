Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Jiya Acquisition Corp. (JYAC)

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) went up by 0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.03. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :JYAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Jiya Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

JYAC currently public float of 10.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JYAC was 17.71K shares.

JYAC’s Market Performance

JYAC stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.70% and a quarterly performance of 1.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.06% for Jiya Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.44% for JYAC stocks with a simple moving average of 2.04% for the last 200 days.

JYAC Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JYAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.05%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JYAC rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.00. In addition, Jiya Acquisition Corp. saw 2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JYAC

Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.