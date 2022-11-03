Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) went down by -10.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.36. The company’s stock price has collected -12.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ :CENX) Right Now?

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CENX is at 2.69.

The average price from analysts is $7.67, which is $1.12 above the current price. CENX currently public float of 51.41M and currently shorts hold a 11.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CENX was 2.09M shares.

CENX’s Market Performance

CENX stocks went down by -12.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.65% and a quarterly performance of -13.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.09% for Century Aluminum Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.16% for CENX stocks with a simple moving average of -52.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CENX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CENX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CENX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CENX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $4 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CENX reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for CENX stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to CENX, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

CENX Trading at -6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX fell by -12.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.56. In addition, Century Aluminum Company saw -60.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from Gary Jesse E, who sale 49,568 shares at the price of $8.88 back on Aug 15. After this action, Gary Jesse E now owns 64,400 shares of Century Aluminum Company, valued at $440,313 using the latest closing price.

Gary Jesse E, the President and CEO of Century Aluminum Company, sale 50,000 shares at $9.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Gary Jesse E is holding 113,968 shares at $488,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 3.80 for asset returns.