Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) went down by -11.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.38. The company’s stock price has collected -3.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/05/21 that California Oil Spill Came From Pipeline Dragged Over 100 Feet

Is It Worth Investing in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE :AMPY) Right Now?

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 120.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMPY is at 2.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Amplify Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $2.95 above the current price. AMPY currently public float of 38.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPY was 558.38K shares.

AMPY’s Market Performance

AMPY stocks went down by -3.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.43% and a quarterly performance of 51.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 160.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.41% for Amplify Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.92% for AMPY stocks with a simple moving average of 34.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPY stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMPY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $12 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMPY, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

AMPY Trading at 13.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPY fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.15. In addition, Amplify Energy Corp. saw 191.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.72 for the present operating margin

+47.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplify Energy Corp. stands at -9.35. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.