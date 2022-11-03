Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Just Got Our Attention

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) went down by -3.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.25. The company’s stock price has collected 1.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE :NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTR is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Nutrien Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.88, which is $28.07 above the current price. NTR currently public float of 532.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTR was 2.26M shares.

NTR’s Market Performance

NTR stocks went up by 1.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.91% and a quarterly performance of 0.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for Nutrien Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.14% for NTR stocks with a simple moving average of -6.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTR reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $118. The rating they have provided for NTR stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on August 09th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to NTR, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

NTR Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.81. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw 10.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.44 for the present operating margin

+31.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +11.38. Equity return is now at value 28.00, with 13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.