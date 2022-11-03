Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Life Storage Inc. (LSI)

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) went down by -7.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $154.45. The company’s stock price has collected -4.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Life Storage Inc. (NYSE :LSI) Right Now?

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LSI is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Life Storage Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $143.50, which is $41.53 above the current price. LSI currently public float of 83.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LSI was 594.20K shares.

LSI’s Market Performance

LSI stocks went down by -4.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.46% and a quarterly performance of -19.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.48% for Life Storage Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.48% for LSI stocks with a simple moving average of -17.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LSI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LSI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $106 based on the research report published on October 17th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSI reach a price target of $138, previously predicting the price at $139. The rating they have provided for LSI stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on August 29th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to LSI, setting the target price at $133 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

LSI Trading at -11.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -9.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSI fell by -4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.14. In addition, Life Storage Inc. saw -33.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSI starting from Saffire Joseph, who sale 5,044 shares at the price of $131.22 back on Aug 09. After this action, Saffire Joseph now owns 61,305 shares of Life Storage Inc., valued at $661,874 using the latest closing price.

Rusmisel Stephen R, the Director of Life Storage Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $135.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Rusmisel Stephen R is holding 14,946 shares at $337,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.37 for the present operating margin

+50.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Life Storage Inc. stands at +31.62. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 4.80 for asset returns.