Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.07. The company’s stock price has collected 5.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that Judge Rebuffs DOJ Request to Block Booz Allen’s Cybersecurity Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE :BAH) Right Now?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAH is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.00, which is -$0.52 below the current price. BAH currently public float of 130.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAH was 831.87K shares.

BAH’s Market Performance

BAH stocks went up by 5.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.66% and a quarterly performance of 14.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.51% for BAH stocks with a simple moving average of 22.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAH

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAH reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for BAH stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 07th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to BAH, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

BAH Trading at 11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +11.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.55. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation saw 27.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from Thompson Elizabeth M, who sale 7,285 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Oct 18. After this action, Thompson Elizabeth M now owns 21,465 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, valued at $728,500 using the latest closing price.

Crowe Richard, the Executive Vice President of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, sale 2,573 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Crowe Richard is holding 14,278 shares at $257,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+22.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stands at +5.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.