Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Avient Corporation (AVNT)

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) went down by -18.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.46. The company’s stock price has collected -16.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Avient Corporation (NYSE :AVNT) Right Now?

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVNT is at 1.56.

AVNT currently public float of 89.81M and currently shorts hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVNT was 592.86K shares.

AVNT’s Market Performance

AVNT stocks went down by -16.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.25% and a quarterly performance of -34.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for Avient Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.17% for AVNT stocks with a simple moving average of -36.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVNT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AVNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVNT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $40 based on the research report published on October 17th of the current year 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to AVNT, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

AVNT Trading at -22.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -14.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNT fell by -16.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.46. In addition, Avient Corporation saw -49.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVNT starting from Kunkle Lisa K., who sale 11,447 shares at the price of $60.22 back on Nov 16. After this action, Kunkle Lisa K. now owns 69,610 shares of Avient Corporation, valued at $689,381 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNT

Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 5.00 for asset returns.