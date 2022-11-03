Is Radian Group Inc. (RDN) a Keeper?

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.84. The company’s stock price has collected 1.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE :RDN) Right Now?

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RDN is at 1.19.

RDN currently public float of 160.23M and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDN was 1.37M shares.

RDN’s Market Performance

RDN stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.75% and a quarterly performance of -7.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for Radian Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.61% for RDN stocks with a simple moving average of -4.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $25 based on the research report published on October 17th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDN reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $22.50. The rating they have provided for RDN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to RDN, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on July 18th of the current year.

RDN Trading at 0.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.80. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw -2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Hoffman Edward J, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $20.75 back on Sep 02. After this action, Hoffman Edward J now owns 118,534 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $207,500 using the latest closing price.

Hoffman Edward J, the Sr. EVP, General Counsel of Radian Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $21.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Hoffman Edward J is holding 128,534 shares at $213,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+64.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group Inc. stands at +45.20. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 9.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.