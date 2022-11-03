Humana Inc. (HUM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $563.13. The company’s stock price has collected 3.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 10 hours ago that Humana Revenue Climbs 10% as Premiums, Medicare Membership Rise

Is It Worth Investing in Humana Inc. (NYSE :HUM) Right Now?

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUM is at 0.75.

HUM currently public float of 126.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUM was 847.73K shares.

HUM’s Market Performance

HUM stocks went up by 3.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.08% and a quarterly performance of 16.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.33% for Humana Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.48% for HUM stocks with a simple moving average of 21.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for HUM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HUM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $576 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUM reach a price target of $549, previously predicting the price at $494. The rating they have provided for HUM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to HUM, setting the target price at $510 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

HUM Trading at 12.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUM rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $518.56. In addition, Humana Inc. saw 20.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUM starting from Ventura Joseph C, who sale 1,226 shares at the price of $506.78 back on Sep 20. After this action, Ventura Joseph C now owns 3,930 shares of Humana Inc., valued at $621,313 using the latest closing price.

Huval Timothy S., the Chief Administrative Officer of Humana Inc., sale 7,437 shares at $505.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Huval Timothy S. is holding 4,968 shares at $3,759,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Humana Inc. stands at +3.51. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.