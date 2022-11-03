Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) went up by 34.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.61. The company’s stock price has collected 49.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE :RYAM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYAM is at 3.24.

RYAM currently public float of 61.25M and currently shorts hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYAM was 312.82K shares.

RYAM’s Market Performance

RYAM stocks went up by 49.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 79.64% and a quarterly performance of 39.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.78% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 67.88% for RYAM stocks with a simple moving average of 29.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RYAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RYAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYAM reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for RYAM stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to RYAM, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

RYAM Trading at 50.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.10%, as shares surge +78.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAM rose by +49.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. saw 5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAM

Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -3.20 for asset returns.