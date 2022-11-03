Here’s Our Rant About Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (HAAC)

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :HAAC) Right Now?

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.47 x from its present earnings ratio.

HAAC currently public float of 52.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAAC was 454.90K shares.

HAAC’s Market Performance

HAAC stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.55% and a quarterly performance of 1.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.14% for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.29% for HAAC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.64% for the last 200 days.

HAAC Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.12%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAAC rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.02. In addition, Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. saw 2.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HAAC

Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 7.80 for asset returns.