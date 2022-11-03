Here’s Our Rant About Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS)

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) went up by 4.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.84. The company’s stock price has collected 5.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/01/22 that Cirrus Logic Stock Is Down Despite Upbeat Earnings. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ :CRUS) Right Now?

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRUS is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.99, which is $22.79 above the current price. CRUS currently public float of 55.76M and currently shorts hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRUS was 499.46K shares.

CRUS’s Market Performance

CRUS stocks went up by 5.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.01% and a quarterly performance of -19.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.11% for Cirrus Logic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.61% for CRUS stocks with a simple moving average of -9.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRUS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CRUS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRUS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $120 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRUS reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for CRUS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 17th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CRUS, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

CRUS Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRUS rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.02. In addition, Cirrus Logic Inc. saw -22.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRUS starting from DAVERN ALEXANDER M, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $84.74 back on Aug 08. After this action, DAVERN ALEXANDER M now owns 18,875 shares of Cirrus Logic Inc., valued at $84,740 using the latest closing price.

Alberty Carl Jackson, the VP, MSP of Cirrus Logic Inc., sale 1,823 shares at $88.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Alberty Carl Jackson is holding 33,014 shares at $160,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.56 for the present operating margin

+51.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cirrus Logic Inc. stands at +18.32. Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 16.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.