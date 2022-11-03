Here’s Our Rant About Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) went down by -10.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.04. The company’s stock price has collected -16.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.
Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BRQS) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRQS is at 1.36.
BRQS currently public float of 17.24M and currently shorts hold a 6.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRQS was 2.62M shares.
BRQS’s Market Performance
BRQS stocks went down by -16.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.56% and a quarterly performance of -44.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.76% for Borqs Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.16% for BRQS stocks with a simple moving average of -74.53% for the last 200 days.
BRQS Trading at -18.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.67% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 11.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares sank -8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.26% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS fell by -16.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7041. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw -88.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for BRQS
Equity return is now at value 146.70, with -67.00 for asset returns.