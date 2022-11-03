Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) went up by 1.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $567.57. The company’s stock price has collected 5.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/22 that Domino’s Revenue Up as U.S. Sales Offset Strong Dollar

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DPZ is at 0.69.

DPZ currently public float of 35.19M and currently shorts hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DPZ was 740.50K shares.

DPZ’s Market Performance

DPZ stocks went up by 5.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.55% and a quarterly performance of -13.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.30% for Domino’s Pizza Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.96% for DPZ stocks with a simple moving average of -11.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPZ stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for DPZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DPZ in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $430 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DPZ reach a price target of $385, previously predicting the price at $430. The rating they have provided for DPZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to DPZ, setting the target price at $430 in the report published on September 23rd of the current year.

DPZ Trading at -0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $323.19. In addition, Domino’s Pizza Inc. saw -39.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from GOLDMAN JAMES A, who sale 399 shares at the price of $330.00 back on Oct 25. After this action, GOLDMAN JAMES A now owns 6,123 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc., valued at $131,670 using the latest closing price.

HEADEN CYNTHIA A, the EVP, Supply Chain Services of Domino’s Pizza Inc., sale 22 shares at $401.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that HEADEN CYNTHIA A is holding 2,976 shares at $8,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Equity return is now at value -10.60, with 27.00 for asset returns.