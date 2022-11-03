Can Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Remain Competitive?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) went down by -3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.46. The company’s stock price has collected 3.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE :ZETA) Right Now?

ZETA currently public float of 108.20M and currently shorts hold a 10.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZETA was 1.61M shares.

ZETA’s Market Performance

ZETA stocks went up by 3.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.11% and a quarterly performance of 20.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.53% for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.80% for ZETA stocks with a simple moving average of -2.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZETA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ZETA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZETA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $20 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZETA reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ZETA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZETA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

ZETA Trading at 13.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZETA rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.51. In addition, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. saw -4.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZETA starting from NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who sale 175,536 shares at the price of $8.09 back on Oct 28. After this action, NIEHAUS ROBERT H now owns 16,621,891 shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., valued at $1,420,086 using the latest closing price.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H, the Director of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., sale 54,039 shares at $8.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that NIEHAUS ROBERT H is holding 16,797,427 shares at $432,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZETA

Equity return is now at value -322.60, with -71.90 for asset returns.