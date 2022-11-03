Can DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Remain Competitive?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) went down by -10.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.59. The company’s stock price has collected -14.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DV) Right Now?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 88.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DV currently public float of 162.92M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DV was 1.18M shares.

DV’s Market Performance

DV stocks went down by -14.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.89% and a quarterly performance of 2.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.29% for DV stocks with a simple moving average of 3.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $30 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to DV, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

DV Trading at -6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares sank -7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV fell by -14.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.47. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw -22.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Desmond Laura, who sale 9,503 shares at the price of $30.70 back on Oct 26. After this action, Desmond Laura now owns 179,071 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $291,729 using the latest closing price.

Eddleman Julie, the Global Chief Comm. Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 300 shares at $29.15 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Eddleman Julie is holding 112,855 shares at $8,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 5.60 for asset returns.