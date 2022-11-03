Buy or Sell TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) went down by -14.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.56. The company’s stock price has collected -11.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE :TRTX) Right Now?

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRTX is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.70, which is $4.51 above the current price. TRTX currently public float of 61.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRTX was 284.49K shares.

TRTX’s Market Performance

TRTX stocks went down by -11.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.97% and a quarterly performance of -29.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.79% for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.67% for TRTX stocks with a simple moving average of -29.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRTX

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRTX reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for TRTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to TRTX, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

TRTX Trading at -12.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRTX fell by -11.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.67. In addition, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. saw -41.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRTX starting from CHINA INVESTMENT CORP, who sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $12.34 back on Jan 20. After this action, CHINA INVESTMENT CORP now owns 7,387,866 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc., valued at $12,340,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+86.79 for the present operating margin

+90.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. stands at +57.26. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.50 for asset returns.