Buy or Sell Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) went down by -7.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.12. The company’s stock price has collected -6.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Primo Water Corporation (NYSE :PRMW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRMW is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Primo Water Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.50, which is $6.19 above the current price. PRMW currently public float of 155.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRMW was 950.12K shares.

PRMW’s Market Performance

PRMW stocks went down by -6.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.91% and a quarterly performance of 2.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Primo Water Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.33% for PRMW stocks with a simple moving average of -5.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRMW

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRMW reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for PRMW stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PRMW, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

PRMW Trading at -1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRMW fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.84. In addition, Primo Water Corporation saw -24.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRMW starting from STANBROOK STEVEN P, who purchase 13,358 shares at the price of $13.09 back on Sep 06. After this action, STANBROOK STEVEN P now owns 86,533 shares of Primo Water Corporation, valued at $174,789 using the latest closing price.

Harrington Thomas, the Chief Executive Officer of Primo Water Corporation, purchase 39,000 shares at $13.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Harrington Thomas is holding 324,053 shares at $509,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRMW

Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.40 for asset returns.