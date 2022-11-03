Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) went down by -7.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $713.33. The company’s stock price has collected -19.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/28/22 that Align Stock Is Falling Because Consumers Don’t Want to Spend

Is It Worth Investing in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :ALGN) Right Now?

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALGN is at 1.69.

ALGN currently public float of 73.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALGN was 924.08K shares.

ALGN’s Market Performance

ALGN stocks went down by -19.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.11% and a quarterly performance of -39.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.61% for Align Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.52% for ALGN stocks with a simple moving average of -44.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALGN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ALGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $250 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGN reach a price target of $620, previously predicting the price at $880. The rating they have provided for ALGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 31st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALGN, setting the target price at $575 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

ALGN Trading at -21.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares sank -21.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN fell by -19.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.59. In addition, Align Technology Inc. saw -72.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from LARKIN C RAYMOND JR, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $264.42 back on May 13. After this action, LARKIN C RAYMOND JR now owns 18,190 shares of Align Technology Inc., valued at $264,420 using the latest closing price.

HOGAN JOSEPH M, the President and CEO of Align Technology Inc., purchase 6,700 shares at $298.48 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that HOGAN JOSEPH M is holding 174,801 shares at $1,999,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.70 for the present operating margin

+74.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Align Technology Inc. stands at +19.53. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 12.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.