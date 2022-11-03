A Lesson to Learn: Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) went up by 19.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.87. The company’s stock price has collected -15.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ :DBGI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Digital Brands Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DBGI currently public float of 49.96M and currently shorts hold a 5.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBGI was 10.89M shares.

DBGI’s Market Performance

DBGI stocks went down by -15.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.29% and a quarterly performance of -47.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.43% for Digital Brands Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.29% for DBGI stocks with a simple moving average of -84.50% for the last 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -17.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.50%, as shares sank -14.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI rose by +6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0853. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -96.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-252.93 for the present operating margin

+22.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Brands Group Inc. stands at -426.61. Equity return is now at value 422.50, with -96.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.