Why Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) went up by 47.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.06. The company’s stock price has collected 11.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ :BNFT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNFT is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Benefitfocus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is -$2.33 below the current price. BNFT currently public float of 30.87M and currently shorts hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNFT was 92.94K shares.

BNFT’s Market Performance

BNFT stocks went up by 11.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.72% and a quarterly performance of -12.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.56% for Benefitfocus Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 64.10% for BNFT stocks with a simple moving average of 16.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNFT stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BNFT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BNFT in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNFT reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for BNFT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to BNFT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

BNFT Trading at 56.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +53.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNFT rose by +64.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.47. In addition, Benefitfocus Inc. saw -34.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNFT starting from Wegner Alpana, who sale 3,622 shares at the price of $6.59 back on Sep 02. After this action, Wegner Alpana now owns 222,577 shares of Benefitfocus Inc., valued at $23,885 using the latest closing price.

Wegner Alpana, the Chief Financial Officer of Benefitfocus Inc., sale 2,178 shares at $6.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Wegner Alpana is holding 226,199 shares at $14,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.88 for the present operating margin

+51.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Benefitfocus Inc. stands at -12.23. Equity return is now at value 41.20, with -14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.