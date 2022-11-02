We Analyzed the Future Direction of Corteva Inc. (CTVA), Here is What We Found

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) went up by 2.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.69. The company’s stock price has collected 3.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/11/22 that Deere Invests Billions in Self-Driving Tractors, Smart Crop Sprayers

Is It Worth Investing in Corteva Inc. (NYSE :CTVA) Right Now?

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTVA is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Corteva Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.38, which is $2.49 above the current price. CTVA currently public float of 717.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTVA was 3.12M shares.

CTVA’s Market Performance

CTVA stocks went up by 3.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.40% and a quarterly performance of 20.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Corteva Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.43% for CTVA stocks with a simple moving average of 17.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTVA stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CTVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTVA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $74 based on the research report published on August 08th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTVA reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for CTVA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CTVA, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

CTVA Trading at 9.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.74. In addition, Corteva Inc. saw 41.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from Grimm Audrey, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $62.79 back on Sep 15. After this action, Grimm Audrey now owns 7,511 shares of Corteva Inc., valued at $627,932 using the latest closing price.

Engel Klaus A, the Director of Corteva Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $52.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Engel Klaus A is holding 28,742 shares at $158,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.53 for the present operating margin

+36.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc. stands at +11.57. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.