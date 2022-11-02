Sony Group Corporation (SONY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) went up by 9.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $133.75. The company’s stock price has collected 10.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/03/22 that Sony Stock Is Rising After a Bullish PlayStation Virtual Reality Headset Report

Is It Worth Investing in Sony Group Corporation (NYSE :SONY) Right Now?

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SONY is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Sony Group Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $108.76, which is $62.92 above the current price. SONY currently public float of 1.23B and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONY was 777.15K shares.

SONY’s Market Performance

SONY stocks went up by 10.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.87% and a quarterly performance of -15.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for Sony Group Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.16% for SONY stocks with a simple moving average of -15.94% for the last 200 days.

SONY Trading at 4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY rose by +10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.27. In addition, Sony Group Corporation saw -41.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.22 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation stands at +8.89. The total capital return value is set at 11.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.78. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sony Group Corporation (SONY), the company’s capital structure generated 46.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.93. Total debt to assets is 11.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.