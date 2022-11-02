Ouster Inc. (OUST) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) went down by -4.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s stock price has collected 4.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc. (NYSE :OUST) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $4.86, which is $3.67 above the current price. OUST currently public float of 119.21M and currently shorts hold a 7.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OUST was 1.45M shares.

OUST’s Market Performance

OUST stocks went up by 4.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.15% and a quarterly performance of -39.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.84% for Ouster Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.84% for OUST stocks with a simple moving average of -50.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $2 based on the research report published on October 25th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUST reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for OUST stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to OUST, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 23rd of the current year.

OUST Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.18%, as shares surge +9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST rose by +4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9898. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw -77.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from Brunelle Anna, who sale 3,108 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Sep 16. After this action, Brunelle Anna now owns 2,349,390 shares of Ouster Inc., valued at $3,818 using the latest closing price.

SPENCER DARIEN, the EVP of Global Operations of Ouster Inc., sale 2,499 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that SPENCER DARIEN is holding 1,611,151 shares at $3,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Equity return is now at value -42.70, with -35.50 for asset returns.