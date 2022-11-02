Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Just Got Our Attention

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) went down by -15.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.00. The company’s stock price has collected -10.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/21 that Myriad Genetics Stock Is Jumping. Earnings Were Great.

Is It Worth Investing in Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ :MYGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYGN is at 1.71.

MYGN currently public float of 79.05M and currently shorts hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYGN was 492.25K shares.

MYGN’s Market Performance

MYGN stocks went down by -10.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.62% and a quarterly performance of -32.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for Myriad Genetics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.98% for MYGN stocks with a simple moving average of -22.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYGN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MYGN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MYGN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $22 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYGN reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for MYGN stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

MYGN Trading at -15.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares sank -15.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYGN fell by -10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.50. In addition, Myriad Genetics Inc. saw -36.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYGN starting from SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K, who sale 6,424 shares at the price of $19.25 back on Jun 06. After this action, SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K now owns 33,980 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc., valued at $123,673 using the latest closing price.

Hart Jayne B., the Chief People Officer of Myriad Genetics Inc., sale 10,500 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Hart Jayne B. is holding 165,878 shares at $262,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.09 for the present operating margin

+64.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myriad Genetics Inc. stands at -3.94. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.