Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) went up by 2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.53. The company’s stock price has collected 23.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :PTEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTEN is at 2.36.

PTEN currently public float of 212.35M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTEN was 2.63M shares.

PTEN’s Market Performance

PTEN stocks went up by 23.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.94% and a quarterly performance of 15.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.72% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.98% for PTEN stocks with a simple moving average of 21.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTEN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PTEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PTEN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTEN reach a price target of $13.50, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for PTEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to PTEN, setting the target price at $22.75 in the report published on June 01st of the current year.

PTEN Trading at 25.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares surge +34.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN rose by +23.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.00. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. saw 113.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTEN starting from Holcomb James Michael, who sale 16,666 shares at the price of $16.01 back on Oct 26. After this action, Holcomb James Michael now owns 331,443 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., valued at $266,823 using the latest closing price.

Holcomb James Michael, the President-Drilling Subsidiary of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., sale 8,333 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Holcomb James Michael is holding 348,109 shares at $133,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Equity return is now at value -27.80, with -15.30 for asset returns.