Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Crescent Energy Company (CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) went up by 4.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock price has collected -1.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE :CRGY) Right Now?

CRGY currently public float of 32.11M and currently shorts hold a 14.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRGY was 458.09K shares.

CRGY’s Market Performance

CRGY stocks went down by -1.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.50% and a quarterly performance of 9.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.38% for Crescent Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.75% for CRGY stocks with a simple moving average of -6.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CRGY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CRGY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRGY reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for CRGY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CRGY, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

CRGY Trading at -5.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGY fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.63. In addition, Crescent Energy Company saw 13.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGY starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 5,750,000 shares at the price of $14.10 back on Sep 13. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 572,354 shares of Crescent Energy Company, valued at $81,075,000 using the latest closing price.

Independence Energy Aggregator, the 10% Owner of Crescent Energy Company, sale 5,750,000 shares at $14.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Independence Energy Aggregator is holding 572,354 shares at $81,075,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.16 for the present operating margin

+37.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Energy Company stands at -1.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.