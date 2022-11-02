Is Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) a Keeper?

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) went down by -43.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.25. The company’s stock price has collected 4.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/04/22 that Tupperware Parties Are Moving Into Target Stores

Is It Worth Investing in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE :TUP) Right Now?

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TUP is at 2.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Tupperware Brands Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $7.66 above the current price. TUP currently public float of 41.18M and currently shorts hold a 8.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TUP was 1.23M shares.

TUP’s Market Performance

TUP stocks went up by 4.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.84% and a quarterly performance of -18.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.06% for Tupperware Brands Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.20% for TUP stocks with a simple moving average of -62.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUP stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TUP in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TUP reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for TUP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to TUP, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on May 07th of the previous year.

TUP Trading at -47.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares sank -36.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUP fell by -34.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw -49.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUP starting from FORDYCE JAMES H, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $5.69 back on Jun 14. After this action, FORDYCE JAMES H now owns 73,823 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation, valued at $199,150 using the latest closing price.

HARBOUR PAMELA JONES, the Director of Tupperware Brands Corporation, purchase 45,000 shares at $5.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that HARBOUR PAMELA JONES is holding 45,000 shares at $256,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.02 for the present operating margin

+66.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at +9.71. Equity return is now at value 28.60, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.