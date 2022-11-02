Is China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) a Keeper?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) went down by -27.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.02. The company’s stock price has collected -2.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :CLEU) Right Now?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CLEU currently public float of 10.90M and currently shorts hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLEU was 941.12K shares.

CLEU’s Market Performance

CLEU stocks went down by -2.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.58% and a quarterly performance of 86.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 28.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.30% for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.05% for CLEU stocks with a simple moving average of 8.58% for the last 200 days.

CLEU Trading at 27.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.12%, as shares surge +23.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1064. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.94 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stands at -31.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.10.