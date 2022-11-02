Is AGCO Corporation (AGCO) a Keeper?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) went down by -5.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.82. The company’s stock price has collected -1.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/11/22 that Deere Invests Billions in Self-Driving Tractors, Smart Crop Sprayers

Is It Worth Investing in AGCO Corporation (NYSE :AGCO) Right Now?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGCO is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for AGCO Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $135.75, which is $18.89 above the current price. AGCO currently public float of 61.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGCO was 555.89K shares.

AGCO’s Market Performance

AGCO stocks went down by -1.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.52% and a quarterly performance of 10.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.70% for AGCO Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.93% for AGCO stocks with a simple moving average of 1.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGCO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AGCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGCO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $156 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGCO reach a price target of $129, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for AGCO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to AGCO, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

AGCO Trading at 7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCO fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.01. In addition, AGCO Corporation saw 4.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCO starting from Crain Robert B, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $107.22 back on Aug 23. After this action, Crain Robert B now owns 48,026 shares of AGCO Corporation, valued at $750,540 using the latest closing price.

LONG LARA THRUSH, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of AGCO Corporation, sale 939 shares at $105.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that LONG LARA THRUSH is holding 1,491 shares at $99,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.10 for the present operating margin

+22.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGCO Corporation stands at +8.05. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 8.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.