Is a Correction Looming Ahead for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) went up by 1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.65. The company’s stock price has collected 6.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE :AMX) Right Now?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMX is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $418.67, which is $1.83 above the current price. AMX currently public float of 1.49B and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMX was 1.99M shares.

AMX’s Market Performance

AMX stocks went up by 6.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.92% and a quarterly performance of 5.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.61% for AMX stocks with a simple moving average of -0.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $20.40 based on the research report published on September 20th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMX reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for AMX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

AMX Trading at 10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX rose by +6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.17. In addition, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. saw -9.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.96 for the present operating margin

+41.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +8.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.