Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX)

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) went up by 2.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.89. The company’s stock price has collected -1.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/28/22 that Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after he showed up unannounced, the company says

Is It Worth Investing in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE :SKX) Right Now?

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SKX is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.27, which is $9.29 above the current price. SKX currently public float of 112.47M and currently shorts hold a 5.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKX was 1.59M shares.

SKX’s Market Performance

SKX stocks went down by -1.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.58% and a quarterly performance of -8.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.19% for SKX stocks with a simple moving average of -9.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKX

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKX reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for SKX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to SKX, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

SKX Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKX fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.53. In addition, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. saw -18.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKX starting from BLAIR KATHERINE J., who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $35.16 back on Nov 01. After this action, BLAIR KATHERINE J. now owns 10,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc., valued at $52,740 using the latest closing price.

NASON MARK A, the Executive Vice President of Skechers U.S.A. Inc., sale 15,198 shares at $40.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that NASON MARK A is holding 51,403 shares at $618,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.12 for the present operating margin

+47.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stands at +11.80. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 11.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.