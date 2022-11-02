Here’s Our Rant About Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) went up by 3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $116.39. The company’s stock price has collected 6.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :NBIX) Right Now?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1003.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NBIX is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $123.25, which is -$2.03 below the current price. NBIX currently public float of 93.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NBIX was 795.74K shares.

NBIX’s Market Performance

NBIX stocks went up by 6.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.84% and a quarterly performance of 26.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.72% for NBIX stocks with a simple moving average of 25.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $136 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBIX reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for NBIX stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 26th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NBIX, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on June 06th of the current year.

NBIX Trading at 11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +9.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX rose by +6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.31. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. saw 40.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from Lippoldt Darin, who sale 4,923 shares at the price of $115.04 back on Oct 27. After this action, Lippoldt Darin now owns 29,234 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., valued at $566,332 using the latest closing price.

Lippoldt Darin, the Chief Legal Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., sale 5,077 shares at $115.02 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Lippoldt Darin is holding 29,234 shares at $583,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.33 for the present operating margin

+97.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stands at +7.90. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.