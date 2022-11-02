Here’s Our Rant About ING Groep N.V. (ING)

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) went up by 1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.56. The company’s stock price has collected 1.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/08/21 that Major banks still tagged for funding Amazon rainforest destruction

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. (NYSE :ING) Right Now?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ING is at 1.57.

ING currently public float of 3.75B and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ING was 4.87M shares.

ING’s Market Performance

ING stocks went up by 1.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.35% and a quarterly performance of 2.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for ING Groep N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.61% for ING stocks with a simple moving average of -3.77% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at 9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.28. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw -26.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.