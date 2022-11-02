Here’s How Your Trade Lear Corporation (LEA) Aggressively Right Now

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) went down by -3.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $195.43. The company’s stock price has collected -1.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/20/22 that 5 Auto-Parts Stocks That Will Gain From Ford’s Inflation Problem

Is It Worth Investing in Lear Corporation (NYSE :LEA) Right Now?

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 71.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEA is at 1.50.

LEA currently public float of 59.22M and currently shorts hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEA was 592.90K shares.

LEA’s Market Performance

LEA stocks went down by -1.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.47% and a quarterly performance of -14.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Lear Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.81% for LEA stocks with a simple moving average of -4.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEA stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for LEA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEA in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $140 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEA reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $141. The rating they have provided for LEA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 07th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Underperform” to LEA, setting the target price at $112 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

LEA Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEA fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.84. In addition, Lear Corporation saw -27.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEA starting from VIdershain Marianne, who sale 170 shares at the price of $179.01 back on Nov 10. After this action, VIdershain Marianne now owns 0 shares of Lear Corporation, valued at $30,432 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT RAYMOND E, the President and CEO of Lear Corporation, sale 6,143 shares at $125.31 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that SCOTT RAYMOND E is holding 29,525 shares at $769,779 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEA

Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.